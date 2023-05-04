On April 20, the American Library Association announced that Macon County’s Willetta Grady was selected as the 2023 winner of the exceptional service award for noteworthy contributions to the community at CoreCivic’s Trousdale Turner Correctional Center (TTCC) in Hartsville.

Grady, who began working as the media specialist at TTCC five years ago, was recognized for arranging donations to the prison library, which doubled its amount of books within a five-year span, taking the library’s collection from 6,000 to 12,000 books.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.