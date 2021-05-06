Derrick and Courtney Gann love coffee.
The Lafayette couple love making coffee too … for themselves and for others.
They’re hoping to have lots of opportunities to serve up their coffee as their new coffee shop — SheBrews — is expected to open in early summer.
“We both wanted to do something with people,” Courtney Gann said. “We are people people. People come to our house and say, ‘Will you make me a latte?’ I love hosting and being with people. We know how to make coffee, and we like people.”
However, it’s not something that the Lafayette natives rushed into.
“We’ve talked about doing this so long,” Courtney Gann said. “We’re having to jump out on so much faith to even do this. It takes a leap of faith to open a business.”
Faith is exactly what is exemplified in the company logo.
“It is Biblical,” Courtney Gann said. “That’s why our logo has 11:1 in it. It’s the faith verse (Hebrews 11:1 in the Bible).”
The business will be located on the square in Lafayette.
“It was, ‘Let’s just do it,’ ” Derrick Gann said. “We’ve talked about it. We want to do it.
“It’s not every day that a building on the square comes open. The square has picked up on foot traffic the last couple of years. Everything just fell into place.”
Courtney Gann added, “The Lord keeps opening doors.”
Courtney Gann has been drinking coffee for the vast majority of the 28 years she’s been alive.
“I’ve been drinking coffee since I was four,” Courtney Gann said. “They would fix me a cup of milk with coffee in it.”
The couple estimates that they both drink approximately a pot of coffee a day, and they frequently visit other coffee shops in order to try different varieties and to obtain ideas.
“We’ll try anything,” the 31-year-old Derrick Gann said. “When we go to one and they’re making it, I stare at them … I watch them. I check them out to see how they’re making it. It’s new ideas.
“It’s repetition. We make two a day, one for each of us … that’s the lattes. We keep doing it and learning new ways.”
In addition to coffee, SheBrews will offer herbal teas, frappes, iced coffee, lattes and bakery items, with Lafayette busineses Donut Time and Colleen’s Bakery partnering with the new coffee shop in providing baked goods.
“You’ll be supporting multiple local business,” Courtney Gann said.
However, the shop will also attempt to simplify things for customers.
“We know that not everyone knows coffee,” Courtney Gann said. “We want our menu to be simple. We want to offer build your own drink. We’ll have them choose their style of drink. We’ll have different milk options. Then, you’ll pick your flavors. We’ll have lots of options, and we’ll have sugar-free. Then, we’ll have toppings (extras). We don’t want it to be intimidating.”
The shop will also sell whole-bean coffee by the bag, which will be provided by Black Press Coffee Roasting (which has locations in both Gallatin and Hendersonville).
It will also sell T-shirts, soy candles, coffee mugs and jewelry from the Tangled Nest.
The anticipation of people in the area has been pleasantly surprising for the Ganns.
“The reaction already is encouraging,” Derrick Gann said. “We already have more than 1,000 likes on the Facebook page.”
Courtney Gann added, “People are so excited. We don’t want to let them down. We want people to love it. My goal is ... what can we provide to the people. We want to have consistency here. You want it to be the same every time.”
The couple is still in the process of remodeling, a process aided by family and friends.
“It’s like a roller coaster,” Courtney Gann said. “We hear all the good feedback, but sometimes, we walk in here and realize what we have to do.
“We have put thought into every detail of this place.”
And they are hoping that SheBrews serves as more than just a coffee shop.
“Food and drink … they bring people together,” Courtney Gann said. “It’s community.
“We need a meeting place. We need a gathering place. We’re going to stay open late on Fridays after (high-school) football games. We want to be able to have live music too.”
Derrick Gann added, “We’ll have wifi and plenty of charging stations for cell phones and computers.”
With the shop opening in the summer, it will allow Courtney Gann — who is an elementary-school teacher — to be there more often in the initial stages of operation.
“The square has picked up, and the people’s taste for coffee has picked up,” Derrick Gann said. “The timing was crucial.
“What better to do than something we both like and to have a passion for it to really do it right.”
The shop is expected be open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays. It will be closed on Sundays.
“It’s our future,” Derrick Gann — a Lafayette Police Officer — said. “It’s not really about the money, but some day, this may be what we do … run the coffee shop.”
