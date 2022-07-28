Fair 2021

Jayla Linville, left, and Josie Linville ride the carousel at the Macon County Fair last year.

 File photo

The neon lights, Ferris wheel and rides to spin you, excite you or delight you is slated to return along with animal shows, tractor pulls, demolition derby and talent shows as the 40th annual Macon County Fair gets under way.

B&K Carnival will start off the festivities at 5 p.m. Friday with free admission to the carnival at the Macon County Fairgrounds. The Fair Board’s family-oriented events and demonstrations will begin Saturday with the Demolition Derby and the Fairest of the Fair Pageant.

