The neon lights, Ferris wheel and rides to spin you, excite you or delight you is slated to return along with animal shows, tractor pulls, demolition derby and talent shows as the 40th annual Macon County Fair gets under way.
B&K Carnival will start off the festivities at 5 p.m. Friday with free admission to the carnival at the Macon County Fairgrounds. The Fair Board’s family-oriented events and demonstrations will begin Saturday with the Demolition Derby and the Fairest of the Fair Pageant.
“It will be as exciting and fun as in previous years,” County Mayor Steve Jones said. “On behalf of myself and the Fair Board, I invite everyone to come and enjoy this great event for our community. There will be different events each night, and I hope everyone can make several trips to the fair for the different activities.”
The biggest events are normally the truck and tractor pulls, along with the beauty pageants, according to Fair Board member Wynona Clayborne.
“With the carnival rides and all these events, there is something for everyone at the fair,” she said.
The Fair Board’s first judged event, the Macon County Young Cattlemen’s Show, starts at 6 p.m. Monday. The rest of the first evening will be topped off with Open Commercial Beef Heifer Show and the Open Beef Show.
Other judged events, such as canning, clothing, field crops, fine art, needlework and crafts, and much more requires that the items entered must be received for judging by Saturday at the fairgrounds.
Clayborne, who is also the vice president and women’s building manager, recommended those interested should get a complete list of judged fair events at the Welcome Center at the Macon County Chamber of Commerce or pick up a copy of the Fair Book at any local bank.
Fair Board President Jeff Hughes said there have been “some improvements since last year, with updated water lines and well-needed electrical.” Those upgrades will help food vendors keep the community well-fed, he said.
“There are two parts of the fair that are the best,” Hughes said. “Seeing all the children with their faces smiling, eating on cotton candy and more. The second best is seeing all those folks that maybe you haven’t seen since last year’s fair.”
Hughes said the fair brings the community together like no other county event.
The fair is not just about carnival rides, games and judged events. Hughes noted “the great revenue the fair produces for the county. From printing signs and fair books, to cleaning supplies, and the many purchases we’ve made this year, it boosts the local economy. All these purchases are made locally in support of our community.”
Lastly, Hughes “hopes to see everyone there, I can’t wait.”
Featured events and sign-up forms can be found at www.maconcountytnfair.org. Fair books can be found for free at Macon County Bank locations or at the chamber of commerce.
