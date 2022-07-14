The Macon County Fair pageants applications are now available and can be completed and turned in on July 21 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., July 23 between 10 a.m. and noon, and July 24 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
For more information, call Marilyn at 615-666-4034, Nicole at 615-666-9341, Hannah at 615-666-7207, Evette and Allye at 615-688-4225 or visit maconcountyfair.org.
Princess and Fairest of the Fair is July 30, Petite Miss and Sweetheart is Aug. 1, Mrs. and Ms. Senior Macon County is Aug. 2, and Little Miss and Miss Macon is Aug. 3.
Also, past Fairest of the Fair queens are invited to attend July 30.
