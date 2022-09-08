Attendance rates at the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair soared above previous totals and shattered records nearly every day.
Now that the dust has settled, Wilson County Promotions, the company that puts on the fair, released data figures from the 10-day fair. Compared to last year, the 2022 fair drew nearly 300,000 more visitors.
In total, 776,195 people attended the fair this year.
Wilson County Promotions Executive Director Helen McPeak indicated on Monday that those attendees represented numerous places of origin.
“We had a check-in for counties at the Ag Venture Barn,” McPeak said. “Guests put a pin on our state map that was divided by counties. All of them had a pin except for Campbell County. We are sure they were here, but we did not have a pin on the map from that.”
In addition to the visitors from the Volunteer State, 32 other states were represented by fair-goers during the last ten days. On top of that, people from 12 different countries also took in the festivities at the fair.
“We had one couple from Ireland that was on their honeymoon in Nashville,” McPeak said. “They decided to come to see what it was all about.”
A group of 15 German students, who were visiting the U.S., also made it to Lebanon last week.
“They had a busload come to the fair,” McPeak said.
Other European countries represented at the fair were England, Wales, Italy and Norway. Guests from Canada, Venezuela, Colombia and Mexico were there, as well as visitors from two countries south of the equator, Australia and Argentina.
According to McPeak, including a map for people to self-report where they were from was a fun idea and confirmed what they had known for years.
“We know that (people from all over) have been coming to the Wilson County Fair in years past,” McPeak said. “We didn’t have a good way of keeping up with it. This makes it more interesting and exciting to have people from other states and countries come to the fair.”
Those out-of-towners helped the fair reach record heights along with the other guests.
“Every day broke a record for any previous year on those same days except for the first Friday,” McPeak said. “We had more people on the Friday in 2019 than we did this year, but all the other days broke records.”
Although lingering COVID concerns likely kept some people home in 2021, the weather also played a factor as it rained daily. That was not an issue this year.
“It’s very important to have good weather contribute,” McPeak said. “We had mild weather at the beginning of the week. It got a little bit hotter on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but we still had record attendance.”
McPeak indicated that as the fair grows, it’s hard to see it all in one day.
“With everything we provide, we pride ourselves on being the largest outdoor classroom in Tennessee,” McPeak said. “We have so much to do in there that you can’t do it all in one day.
“If you want to take it all in, you almost have to be here all 10 days.”
The executive director mentioned that they saw room for improvement in traffic management but also acknowledged the reality of that as the fair continues to grow.
“I know people had traffic problems as we have had in previous years,” McPeak said. “Those improvements are in progress. We had people here looking at logistics and addressing traffic challenges, so we are hoping we can continue to make improvements.”
There was one recurring scene from the fair that stuck out to McPeak.
“We had families sitting on the grass lawns at different places having a picnic with their kids,” McPeak said. “I looked at that and was humbled that we had a place where people could come and make memories with their families that will last a lifetime.”
The executive director remarked that one element made it all possible at the end of the day.
“This fair happened because of the 1800 volunteers contributing over 100,000 hours to make this fair the fair that it is,” McPeak said. “That is what makes it special. We can’t thank them enough for what they do and, of course, our 776,195 fair family that came to visit.”
