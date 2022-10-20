and Andy Dennis
Next week ushers in a Cleanup Week for Lafayette residents. Mayor Jerry Wilmore said the week of Oct. 24-28 as the dates for residents to spruce up and get ready for fall.
Next week ushers in a Cleanup Week for Lafayette residents. Mayor Jerry Wilmore said the week of Oct. 24-28 as the dates for residents to spruce up and get ready for fall.
The city has requested that residents place items out on the day of your regular garbage pickup, but said not to place items on top or or next to the garbage can. A separate truck will be around for those items.
Homeowners must call the city to schedule a pickup of the materials during Cleanup Week.
“Most years, we’ll collect three or four dumpsters full,” Wilmore said. “We’ll pick up anything that the garbage dump will take but is too big to pick up on a regular basis.”
The city will not accept the following items: construction material, paint cans, wire, tires, blocks or bricks.
“Ever what day you set your garbage out, call in and let us know and we’ll come by and pick it up,” Wilmore said.
The city of Lafayette is finished with budgeted street paving for the year. The city has spent nearly $1 million in the past two years paving.
The state also has pitched in on state roads, including the downtown square and Highway 10 North.
“They got done Friday, and hopefully they’ll come in and stripe them,” Wilmore said of the completed city streets, which include Center Street, Church Street, Young Avenue “and a couple more off of Bratton Avenue,” he said.
“We won’t do any more this year. We’ve done all we’ve budgeted for this year. We just have to budget so much and go with what we can.”
