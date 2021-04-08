RED BOILING SPRINGS — A Red Boiling Springs family was left looking for a new residence after a house fire that occurred last Wednesday.
The blaze took place at a Winklers Road residence in Red Boiling Springs.
Shane Emberton left that morning to take his children to their babysitter, and when he returned, the home’s interior was on fire.
In addition to his children, Emberton lived there with his wife, Tasha Emberton
Nobody was home when the fire ignited.
It is believed that the fire likely started in the kitchen area.
The wood-frame house was deemed a total loss due to the water damage as firefighters attempted to extinguish the blaze.
The Emberton family was renting the home, which was owned by Craig Woods.
The Lafayette Fire Department assisted the Red Boiling Springs Volunteer Fire Department, with the Macon County Ambulance Service, the Red Boiling Springs Police Department, the Macon County Sheriff’s Department and Tri-County Electric also on hand.
RBS fire trucks used an estimated 2,000 gallons of water in fighting the fire.
