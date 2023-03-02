Since 2011, Agave’s Mexican Restaurant has been nestled in a storefront next to Tractor Supply Company in Lafayette.
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 12:14 pm
Since 2011, Agave’s Mexican Restaurant has been nestled in a storefront next to Tractor Supply Company in Lafayette.
Daily, the Agave’s team has served a faithful following of customers.
However, on Feb. 22, restaurant owner Jose Perez and his staff said goodbye to the old location and opened a new freestanding site that offers customers a more comfortable dining experience.
The new eatery, located at 570 Highway 52 Bypass West in Lafayette, is less than a half mile from the old storefront.
“It is a better location for our customers,” said Perez. “It has more space than the old place. The old place was too small. I think the new restaurant will bring more people in, because it’s bigger and nicer. It is more comfortable for everybody.”
Now with three Agave’s locations, Perez is no stranger to the restaurant business, as he has been working in restaurants since his youth.
“I came to the United States when I was 14,” said Perez. “When I came here, I started working in restaurants. That’s how I got started.
“We currently have three locations, one in Westmoreland, one in Monterey, and one in Lafayette, but Lafayette was the first.”
According to Perez, the menu and hours at the new Lafayette location will remain the same.
“We will still have the same menu,” said Perez. “Every day we open at 10 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, we close at 9 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, we close at 10 p.m.”
As Perez expressed his gratitude for his customers, he thanked them for their support.
“We thank our customers, and we’re very grateful that Macon County has been so good to us,” said Perez. “We built this building for them. One thing I want everybody to know is that this new restaurant is not for me ... it’s for my customers. It’s for them.”
Although the location is new, Perez said that the phone number for Agave’s Mexican Restaurant has not changed. Customers can still contact the restaurant at 615-318-6403.
