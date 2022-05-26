The Macon County Farmers Market in Key Park in Lafayette has debuted for the summer, and Macon County UT Ag Extension Director Keith Allen says vendors and their customers will soon have better facilities from which to sell their goods.
A new structure is planned for the park, which will allow for some shade and protection from rains, plus fans will help ease temperatures as the summer wears on.
A grant from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture is being used to fund the covered areas, which will be built soon after asphalt work is complete at the park.
Vendors are usually on site in the mornings, “till shortly after lunch, but they’ll have some cover when this structure is built,” Allen said. “The city has made an entrance in and made a new entrance out. It won’t take more than a few days once that’s done.”
The market helps local growers and provides the public with fresh produce, which, Allen said, is good “the way things are today with supply.”
Allen said early tomatoes should be available soon.
