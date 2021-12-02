The short-term fate of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology’s Tri-County Extension Campus at Red Boiling Springs could be decided in the next few weeks.
In July, TCAT-Hartsville Director Mae Wright sent letters to Macon County Director of Schools Tony Boles and Jackson County Director of Schools Kathy Brown stating that due to annual losses of approximately $300,000 over the past eight years, TCAT would be ending its partnership with the two counties regarding vocational classes and dual enrollment classes.
TCAT has been hoping to close the Tri-County facility due to what Wright termed much-needed repairs, and dwindling enrollment.
“Our numbers are just not adding up for us. We’re going in the hole, and we’ve been going in the for some years now, and we can’t continue to operate like that, just like any other business,” Wright said. “We’re not in the profit-making business but we’re not in the loss business either. Everything has to pan out, especially when you’re dealing with taxpayer dollars, and federal funding.
Our thing is we can’t continue to have such a deficit. I think you’ve noticed that it’s around $300,000 a year that we have gone in the hole in operating that campus. We’re just looking for a way to make a compromise, and like I said, eventually pull out of that facility up there in Red Boiling Springs.”
“A meeting with the Vice Chancellors of the Tennessee Board of Regents is scheduled to take place in December that could provide some answers and some more funding to provide a short-term solution,” Boles said.
“We are scheduled to meet with the vice chancellors of the Tennessee Board of Regents and we are working on a proposal to be able to keep that open for beyond this school year. As of right now, that’s all I know and that I’m able to divulge that we’re working on a proposal. When they get to me, I’ll have to go to the board to get them to approve it,” Boles added.
Wright said TCAT has been taking money away from its Hartsville and Lebanon locations to keep the Tri-County location afloat.
Macon County students make up the majority of those who attend the Red Boiling Springs campus, but TCAT wants to eventually see the extension campus moved onto the campus at Macon County High School, which would require a new building or an addition to the current campus.
“We’ve been operating that campus since 2008, and we’ve been providing CTE programs for both Macon County and Jackson County. Macon County seems to bear the biggest part of the load as far as sending their students up there and operating costs,” Wright said. “Our costs are steadily climbing. There are lots of repairs that need to be done to the building. It’s just too much for our budget, because when we run a deficit of operation up there of $300,000, then it comes from somewhere else.
We have two other campuses we also operate that are not operating in the red, and we can’t continue to pull from those campuses to make this one work. We’re looking to make a compromise. We’re going to pull out. That’s a done deal. When is what’s up for question right now.”
Boles said enrollment dropped due to COVID-19 last year, but has increased this school year.
“We submit ADMs for students at what they request. So if they’re running at a deficit, they should have been requesting more money. In the Covid year, Covid decreased enrollment, because our enrollment decreased. Plus, they put a cap on their classroom size. Enrollment will decrease,” Boles said. “It’s back up this year, and it’s looking like it will be back up next year. But I guess if they are running at a deficit, they have to try and figure out where that deficit is, just like any other business would.
We’re hoping that they will come back with a proposal for additional money and the board will agree to do that so at least we can keep it open and get out kids where they can get their dual credits and industry certifications and all that kind of stuff.”
Currently, there are six different classes offered at Red Boiling Springs. The health science class was moved to Macon County High. There could be another one moved there possibly for the 2022-23 school year, but that is still to be determined.
Wright said that because the Tri-County campus requires off-campus travel from the main campus, it can discourage some students from attending there — especially if they are involved in extra-curricular activities that require them to be at the main campus.
“We have six programs in operation up there right now. We had seven. We took the health science program that was up there and moved it to the high school,” Wright said. “That was one thing we did to help cut some of the costs, and then of course, dual enrollment. It’s always more appealing to a high school student to actually attend a class at their local high school as opposed to going to another location.
Of course, you have all the inter-school activities that take place at the high school that don’t take place off site. It’s just like if you build it, they’ll come. Anything that is offered locally, they’re more likely to finish. Attendance has been low in a number of the programs at the Tri-County Extension Campus, and it’s because students don’t want to leave their home school to attend there with all those extra-curricular activities.
“That’s kind of one of the philosophies, and we see it many different places,” Wright said. “We have programs at Trousdale County High School. We have programs at schools in Wilson County, as well as Sumner County, and they’re flourishing because the students don’t have to leave their home school to go to that Both sides say that an eventual move to a new building is needed. When that might happen, however, is still not determined. What we want to do is move those teachers and students to a site in Macon County. That’s what we’re waiting on is for them to show us a proposal. We’re willing to take our money, what we have, and our faculty population to another site and run that business there, but we can’t continue to do it where it is right now.”
For now, the short-term plan appears to finding out how to properly finance the program in the interim while building toward a long-term solution of relocating to a better and closer facility.
“The plan is to go again next year. We’re still in talks about what will actually take place, and there have not been details yet, but we are working to make it happen,” Wright said.
“Eventually we will (move it), but there would have to be another building built. All those decisions would have to come by the Board of Education,” Boles said. “Right now, we’re just trying to get a plan together to keep it open beyond this school year for two or three years until we can get something else in place.”
