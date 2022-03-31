Fifteen members of the Macon County High School Future Business Leaders of America competed in 11 different categories in the 2022 FBLA Regional Leadership Conference. The chapter excelled as all competitors received awards.
In addition to individual awards, the chapter received the Club 50 Award.
FBLA is the largest career student business organization in the world. Each year, it helps over 200,000 members prepare for careers.
MCHS FBLA Regional Conference Results 2022
- Agribusiness — Layla Amons — sixth place
- Business Calculations — Wes Talley — first place & Jordan West third place
- Business Communications — Lulu Chandler — first place
- Computer Problem Solving — Kaylee Newberry — fourth place
- Cyber Security — Cody Cothron — first place
- Economics — Noah Hix — third place & Julie Martinez — sixth place
- Health Care Administration — Johanna Perez — fourth place
- Intro to Business Concepts — Chayton Ramsey — second place, Carson Delozier — third place, Landon Connor — fourth place
- Organizational Leadership — Abby Howard — third place
- Personal Finance — Thomas Herbert — second place
- Political Science — Sam Kemp — first place
