FBLA pic

On Dec. 6, members of Macon County High School’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) enjoyed a shopping trip at Opry Mills and a tour of Opryland Hotel’s Christmas lights. Shown, from left, back row, are Camerin Reed, Noah Hix, Landon Connor, Thomas Herbert, Layla Amons, Emma Parrish, Gracey Wilmore, Julie Martinez, Jordan West, Lulu Chandler, Carson Delozier, Chayton Ramsey and Tyler Jenkins; front row, Tristen Whittemore, Julie Torres, Johanna Perez, Miriam Garcia, Paola Luna Perez, Samantha Roark, Mia Dyer, Kaylee Newberry and Angelito Gonzalez.

 Photo submitted

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.