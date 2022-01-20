MCHS FCCLA donated 190 pairs of winter shoes to local schools. FCCLA members collected new and gently used shoes to donate to Westside Elementary, Fairlane, Central, Lafayette Elementary School, Macon County Junior High, and Macon County High School.

