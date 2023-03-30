Pandemic downgrade photo

At day’s end on May 11, the federal public health emergency (PHE) for COVID-19 will expire as the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) plans to implement a transition out of various health emergencies. However, many public health directors continue to remind citizens that COVID-19, although no longer a pandemic, still exists.

 Roxanne Lambert/Hartsville Vidette

The United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has announced that the federal public health emergency (PHE) for COVID-19 will expire at day’s end on May 11 as it plans to implement a transition out of various health emergencies.

According to Trousdale County Public Health Director Adalberto Valdez, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has officially downgraded the COVID-19 outbreak from pandemic status, but says that vaccines and tests will still be available.

