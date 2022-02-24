FFA Week is at hand across the country and with the Macon County chapter, there are several local activities and celebrations happening this month.
Students were out of school on Monday because of Presidents Day, but beginning Tuesday a full slate of events began and will carry on through Friday.
In a sense, FFA Week at Macon County High School is a lot like the football homecoming celebration week that takes place every fall.
“We will have dress up days. We have some community service projects. We plan on building some birdhouses for the community and we have some meetings and gatherings with our members. Our members use this opportunity to get together and enjoy the week together,” FFA advisor Alexis White said. “Monday we’re out of school. Tuesday, we have Tractor Tuesday where the students get to have their favorite tractors. They get to represent whatever tractor they truly love and then we have Wild West Wednesday, so they can wear all the cowboy and Western things. Thursday is Down on the Farm Day, and Friday is Blue and Gold or FFA Chapter Shirt Day. ...It’s like an FFA version of homecoming, and that’s what makes it fun. They get to enjoy this week.”
On Thursday, FFA students will get to go to the Tennessee Agricultural Center in Nashville and visit the State Capitol as well.
“On Thursday, we are going down to the Tennessee Agriculture area in Nashville and we’ll get to meet with some legislators. We have a Tennessee breakfast going on that morning, and then we go to the Capitol and we have a meeting with Kelly Keisling,” White said.
The chapter meeting is scheduled for Thursday night, which is the night the members will do their service projects of making birdhouses for the community and goodie bags for their teachers.
The students enjoy the week of activities, perhaps more now than in the past, because the Covid-19 pandemic limited some of the events the previous couple of years.
“They enjoy it, especially the ones that are upperclassmen. They kind of go all out, especially with what’s been happening the last few years. They haven’t gotten to do a lot of this. So they’re taking this opportunity to go out. I’m very pleased with the involvement,” White said.
FFA has big contingent in Macon County with more than 300 total members in several branches of the agriculture department. Students at MCHS can take several different paths that can help them build a career in agriculture related jobs, if they so choose.
“We have about 300 to 350 members in FFA right now, between all of our ag classes. If you’re in an ag class, Tennessee has a program where every single student in our agriculture classes is a member of FFA,” White said. “We have our welding and manufacturing classes. Ag mechanics is kind of that pathway. Then we have our horticulture and plant science pathway. You have intro to plant science, hydroculture, the greenhouse management class. That will be in the future, where we’ll have our greenhouse sale.
“We have our ag science classes, which is actually a dual credit. It actually counts as a science credit here as well. Students that aren’t really interest in ag, but want to learn a little bit about agriculture, they get to come and take that as an extra class. We have our animal science and veterinary science labs, small animal care and livestock management. We have lots of options.”
In all, there are a total of 10 agriculture science classes at Macon County High this year, not counting the specialty classes.
There are even plans for more expansion in the future. The next item in the planning stage is a small animal care and management center. Already, the chapter has a hedgehog, a guinea pig and hamsters, as well as some fish.
“We’ve got a small animal management center that we’re building this summer. We’ll get that started. That’s going to be an animal science laboratory,” White said. “We’ve got a hedgehog, a guinea pig, two little hamsters and some fish. We’ll have a grooming laboratory in there, so we can get some students involved with grooming and that aspect of taking care of animals. Those are some big things coming up in the future. We’re growing our program to help our students that want to get into these specialized areas and help them get started in their careers in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.