A Westmoreland man was arrested after a domestic incident broke out because his girlfriend was cold and did not want to sleep in a car.
John Irwin, 27, of 2070 Siloam Church Road, Westmoreland, was in a car in the driveway asleep there with his girlfriend on Jan. 19, when the woman got out and stated that she wanted to go inside the residence because she was cold. The woman stated the Irwin became angry, but she got out and went inside anyway.
Irwin followed the woman inside the residence and began pulling her hair in an attempt to drag her back out to the car. Irwin’s father became involved, and Irwin stated to him, “This is my (expletive).” At that point, Irwin’s mother became involved and a scuffle broke out between them. Irwin pushed his mother down, and she sustained injuries to her arm and lip.
The father then got into a physical fight with Irwin, and Irwin punched him in the head a couple of times, before the father picked up a paper towel holder and hit Irwin the head with it.
Deputies arrived on the scene, but Irwin fled the residence. He was then found hiding underneath a pickup truck at a trailer near the residence.
Irwin was arrested and charged with domestic assault and evading arrest. He was transported to the Macon County Jail where Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 23 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
