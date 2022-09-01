NASHVILLE — Producers in Tennessee who are interested in implementing conservation practices to improve natural resources on their farmland have until Nov. 18 to submit their application for financial assistance through the Natural Resources Conservation Service Environmental Quality Incentives Program.

“We accept applications for this program on a continuous basis, however, only the applications received by November 18 will be considered for funding this fiscal year,” said Sheldon Hightower, Tennessee NRCS State Conservationist. “EQIP places a priority on water quality, water conservation, and promotes soil health practices, by offering financial and technical assistance to address these resource concerns on eligible agricultural land.”

— Submitted

