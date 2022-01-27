Firefighters responded to a fire at 3206 Scottsville Road, Lot No. 10, in Lafayette on Jan. 19, only to find drugs in the residence.
Shannon Dewayne Perry, 44, of the residence in question, was arrested in the matter.
Det. Kevin Woodard arrived on the scene and spoke to Fire Department Captain Larry West and Sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Jacoby. The went inside the residence and found a marijuana bong and other drug paraphernalia, including a digital scale, a marijuana pipe and two butane torches. Officers found two baggies that contained a crystal substance that turned out to be meth.
Perry was arrested for possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Macon County Jail for booking. His bond was set at $2,000 and he is scheduled to answer to the charges against him on March 2.
