A fire at 80 Kay Circle in Lafayette on Friday was contained to the garage of the home of Spinny Gee.
The family was at home at the time. No injuries were reported in the fire, the cause of which appeared to be electrical, according to LFD.
A next door neighbor, Cassondra Raef, told the Times that the firefighter, Trace McPherson, who first arrived, worked “bravely” to contain the fire before reinforcements arrived. The fire was put out in about 90 minutes, according to LFD Captain Billy King.
Raef said she was “amazed” by the efforts of the initial response by McPherson.
“He stood to the side and everything to keep himself covered, but he he was fighting, he fought that fire so hard all by himself until the rest of his crew came,” Raef said. “That firefighter, I never seen such bravery, you know. I was amazed by him.”
The gas tanks of the vehicles in the garage exploded, and the tires were popping on the vehicles. The department was able to contain the fire to the garage.
