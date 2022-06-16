A fire Friday afternoon destroyed the contents of a storage structure at 172 Dale St. in Red Boiling Springs.
No one was injured. Billy Joe Carver is the property owner.
The call came in about 1 p.m., and was fully engulfed when the Red Boiling Fire Department and RBS City Police arrived. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and city police are trying to determine the cause of the blaze. The Macon County Sheriff’s Department also was at the scene.
The fire took about two hours to extinguish. The contents of the interior were destroyed, though the building still stands.
No other information was available.
— Times staff
