Guidelines for enjoying fireworks in Lafayette and Red Boiling Springs this Fourth of July holiday:
1. The permissible time to discharge fireworks within the City limits shall be from July 3 to July 5.
2. It is unlawful for any person to explode or ignite fireworks between the hours of 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.
3. Fireworks must be discharged from your own property or on property for which the owner has given permission for the discharge of fireworks.
4. Fireworks are only allowed within the corporate city limits when a responsible adult is present at all times during the discharge of fireworks.
5. Fireworks must be used and discharged in accordance with the Fire Prevention Code.
6. The fire chief shall seize, take, remove or cause to be removed at the expense of owner all stocks of fireworks or combustibles offered or exposed for sale, stored, or held in violation of the chapter.
7. Any person, firm, co-partnership or corporation violating the provisions of this chapter shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.
City of Red Boiling Springs | Ordinance
1. It is unlawful for any person to explode or ignite fireworks between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.
2. It is unlawful to explode or ignite any fireworks within 300 feet of any gasoline pumps or tanks or any propane tank.
3. The sale of fireworks is prohibited within the corporate limits.
