Local leaders meet for first time Macon County apprenticeship

Local leaders meet Oct. 20 for the apprenticeship program at Macon County High School. Pictured, first row, from left, are Rosa Silcox, VSP; Angelito Gonzalez, MCHS student; Scott Ludick, VSP; back row, Charlene Matthew Spinella, Tennessee Department of Education, Work Based Learning and Industry Engagement; Jeremiah Miller, Upper Cumberland Workforce; Sean Monday, TN Department of Labor and Workforce; and Kristin McCloud, American Job Center.

 Kim Gregory Ward/Macon County Times

Scott Ludick from Volunteer Sinitered Products worked together with state and local leaders to create an apprenticeship program for students to be work ready from high school.

Anglito Gonzalez signed papers Oct. 20, with Ludick present, during the career fair at the high school.

