Macon County Career Corner collaborated with the Macon County Chamber of Commerce to host the first-ever local youth hiring event May 10 in the Macon County High School gymnasium.
More than 120 juniors and seniors from Lafayette and Red Boiling Springs gathered at the school to experience an actual job search, interview and job hiring affair.
Twenty-four local and regional businesses came with information about the jobs they were looking to fill full-time, part-time and seasonal work.
“This year, we have seen a drop in numbers, in students who planned to pursue post-secondary education,” MCHS career teacher Marla Davis said. “So it is the perfect year to launch this event. We are hopeful this event will be successful enough to make it an annual event going forward.”
Military agencies were also on hand to educate interested students about enlistment opportunities after graduation.
Army Soldier Michael Hudy chuckled when asked if he had any students to enlist. “I was only set up here to inform these young men and women of the enlistment option,” Hudy said, mentioning that many young men were declaring they wanted to sign up. “I had to let them know, that I could not enlist them to the Army, at this event. But I was able to inform them of the enlistment process, which begins with the M.E.P.S. program. Once you have talked to a recruiter, you’ll set a date to visit a Military Entrance Processing Station to finish the enlistment process.”
The M.E.P.S. is a Joint Service organization that determines an applicant’s physical qualifications, aptitude and moral standards as set by each branch of military service.
Jennifer Hardman of the Macon County Chamber of Commerce thanked the vendors, which included: Express Employment Professionals; ITW; Bonnell Aluminum; Macon Bank & Trust Co.; State of Tennessee Department of Human Services, Family Assistance Division; Clark Lumber Company; the Army; Babynov; Mueller Refrigeration; Sole Design Cabinetry; Tennplasco; Randstad; the Navy; Macy’s Supply Chain; Cobb-Vantress; Peyton’s Mid-South (Kroger Company); the Air Force; The Palace Healthcare and Rehabilitation; and Pacesetters.
