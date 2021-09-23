Five inmates at the Macon County Jail face an additional charge after allegedly beating another inmate.
Those individuals include 27-year-old Jason Dewayne Law, Jr., 43-year-old Eugene Allen Roddy, 27-year-old Devon Alexander Turczyn, 23-year-old Juan Antonia Pinegar and 38-year-old Ron Carson Kendrick, and they were charged with aggravated assault after the incident, which took place on Sept. 13.
According to the report, the inmate was jumped and beaten to the point that he lost consciousness and had a cut that was going to require stitches.
The inmate was unable to defend himself due to the number of suspects and due to the brutality.
The report states that he was beaten for no reason and that the men kept hitting him after he was unconscious.
All five face an additional $15,000 bond due to the charge, and their court date is slated for Oct. 6.
