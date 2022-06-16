Ethan Flippin has announced he is running for District 3 commissioner.
“I have lived in Macon County my entire life,” he said. “I am married to Cassondra Flippin (Jenkins); she and I have two beautiful children together, Everly, 4 and Calvin, who is just a month old.
“Our county has experienced a lot of growth from the economy and population over the last several years. It is my belief that with this much expansion and prosperity, a great responsibility falls upon the citizens to ensure we are providing an exceptional a place to live.
“In saying this I am confident that I am the candidate who can make certain that responsibility does not fall short. I want to be sure the county is spending our tax dollars wisely and within reason. I would also like to see Macon County continue to be an ideal place to raise families. I’d like to see more family-oriented activities to be enjoyed without having to travel an hour out of town.
“I’m asking for your support and vote in helping making Macon County the very best that it can be. My main priority will be making sure the residents of District 3 voices are heard.
Thank you for your consideration and God bless.”
Submitted
