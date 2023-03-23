Roofing, home repair and tree removal services have been hard at work in Macon County since dangerously-high winds caused damages in the area earlier this month.
“The biggest things we had (in Macon County) were trees down in our roadways, powerlines down, a lot of shingle damage to houses, and small property damage,” Macon County Sheriff Joey Wilburn said. “We responded to anything involving trees in the roadway, power outages and things that needed traffic control.”
Wilburn said that there were areas of the county that were left without power for 6-10 hours on March 3. Other law enforcement agencies saw similar impact throughout the county.
“There was a lot of wind damage, a lot of trees down, roads closed and intersections out,” Lafayette Police Department Assistant Chief Jason Roberts said. “We had to block roads off so the county could get in and get trees off power lines. It was pretty hard that day.”
In Red Boiling Springs, there was damage to a gas pipeline due to the winds.
“We had a few trees down,” Red Boiling Springs Police Chief J.B. Killmon said. “We had one come down across a porch in the city limits. Our overhang, our metal roof for our gas pipe station on East Stinson Road and Pitcock Road (was damaged). The roof started to blow off, which did some damage to our gas pipeline. The fire department, sheriff’s department and Red Boiling Police were actually able to hold the roof down until we could tie it down.”
While the initial response in Macon County was by law enforcement, the response to damages continued in the weeks following the storms as roofs were repaired, trees were removed from properties, and repairs were made to homes.
G & R Roofing has done approximately 60 repairs since the storm.
“It’s a lot in two weeks,” G & R Roofing representative John Ruiz said. “People had trees on their houses, busted windows, (damaged) roofs ... there was damage all around.”
With the amount of fallen trees across Middle Tennessee, Monkey Myrick’s Tree Service has seen an increase in business and has responded to calls across the area.
“We’ve been getting trees off people’s fences and houses and getting tarps put on,” owner Jamie Myrick said. “It got overwhelming for two to three days, and then, we were able to catch up. We usually try to get out and look at the house immediately, especially if there’s some dangers involved.”
The tree service then returns to the property within two days to get debris off the home.
“There’s a lot of roof damage where the trees have come through,” Myrick said. “It’s knocked a couple of (homes) off their foundation. A lot of sheds have been torn up, and a lot more fences (were damaged) than usual.”
For other minor damages to residences, businesses like Brian’s Home Maintenance have been working to respond to the need for repairs.
“My business in general, we do handyman work,” owner Brian Bruce said. “Usually (the work is) plumbing, electrical, or other things. For the past two weeks, it’s been replacing shingles and siding.”
Like other businesses, calls to Brian’s Home Maintenance have increased. Bruce estimates the increase to be around 20%.
“So far, it’s not been completely overwhelming, but it has definitely been different than usual,” Bruce said. “On one house, I saw a 15-foot section of ridge cap that completely came off. When I opened the attic door to go upstairs, the entire attic was lit up, because there was a 6-inch gap wide open. That was right before the second set of storms, so luckily, we found it and got it fixed before that started. Anything the wind can grab, it has grabbed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.