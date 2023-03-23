Roofing, home repair and tree removal services have been hard at work in Macon County since dangerously-high winds caused damages in the area earlier this month.

“The biggest things we had (in Macon County) were trees down in our roadways, powerlines down, a lot of shingle damage to houses, and small property damage,” Macon County Sheriff Joey Wilburn said. “We responded to anything involving trees in the roadway, power outages and things that needed traffic control.”

