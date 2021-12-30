At the 2021 Regional 4-H Fun with Fashion Contest, Ella Flynn showcased her impressive budgeting, styling, and modeling skills.
Flynn received first place in formal wear for her choice of an elegant pink evening gown.
She also won two second place prizes. Flynn was second in snappy casual, wearing a Macon County 4-H shirt paired with a pink and green floral dress for a trendy tied shirt and skirt look. She also took second place in casual wear for her Nashville-inspired outfit of a Grand Ole Opry shirt styled with a floral kimono and bell bottom jeans.
In January 2022, Ella will represent Tennessee in the National Fashion Revue Contest at Western National Roundup in Denver.
The Macon County 4-H Club wishes her the best of luck at the national level and look forward to seeing what she continues to accomplish.
