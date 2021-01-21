The 4-H Clover Collection and Fun with Fashion contests were conducted virtually.
Clover collection provides 4-H members with the opportunity to show off their sewing skills, and Fun with Fashion allows 4-H members to practice and strengthen their consumer purchasing skills on a budget. Therefore, clover collection and fun with fashion help 4-H members develop and improve their fashion knowledge, confidence, creativity, decision-making, sewing and modeling skills.
In the clover collection junior-high division, Trinity Nash received first place in school wear and accessory, and Ella Flynn received third place in school wear.
In the fun with fashion junior-high division, Flynn received first place in school wear and third place in best wear.
— Submitted
