A $1,000 National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Foundation Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) grant has been awarded to Macon County High junior Aidan Flynn by the AmerisourceBergen Foundation.
SAE grants are designed to help FFA members create or expand SAE projects, a requirement that all FFA members must complete. An SAE requires FFA members to create and operate an agriculture-related business, work at an agriculture-related business or conduct an agricultural-research experience. Upon completion, FFA members must submit a comprehensive report regarding their career- development experience.
This year, 23 different sponsors made 29 different types of SAE Grants available.
Flynn’s application was selected from among 5,968 applications nationwide.
Flynn is a member of the Macon County High School FFA chapter, where he currently serves as the the president.
Flynn’s SAE is in the area of goat production, where he raises his own commercial and show goats. The grant will be used to improve livestock equipment and purchase stock to improve genetics of the herd.
He is the son of David and Andrea Marsh Flynn of Lafayette, and his FFA advisors are Aaron Walls, Kaitlyn Farmer, Ken Roark and Stacey Dickerson.
The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 760,000 student members as part of 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
— Submitted
