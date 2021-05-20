Ella Flynn and Aidan Flynn recently submitted 4-H project portfolios and were selected as state finalists.
Ella Flynn, a ninth-grade member, was one of six state finalists in the Senior Level I Leadership Project, and Aidan Flynn, an 11th-grade member, was one of six state finalists in Senior Level II Citizenship Project.
Both also participated in virtual interviews to showcase their citizenship and leadership involvement.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.