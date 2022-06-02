The annual Folk Medicine Festival returns Saturday in downtown Red Boiling Springs.
The event, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., is back with the arts and crafts market, a food court, live music, guest speakers at the Step Back in Time Shop, a quilt show at The Church of Christ, and more.
New this year will be the introduction of a rolling store, Trailed Gentlemen’s Men’s Shop. Such ventures were mobile vendors who set up their products in vehicles, a practice that was once common in rural areas where people didn’t often venture into towns and communities to shop.
“We decided we will have a rolling store, which is very historic for our area,” said Rita Watson of Vision 2020, which puts on the event with cooperation with the city and several sponsors. “There and used to be a lot of little rolling stores. This particular one will have men’s wear in it.”
At Speakers Hall in the Step Back in Time Shop, speaker Jeff Poppin, known as the Barefoot Farmer, will have a question-and-answer session, Lori Morris will talk about CBD oils and the properties the benefits of using CBD and its various forms, and Kally Efros will speak about her journey to wellness and the things she has discovered about organic living.
Vendors will be set up around the corner at the bank building, which is being restored to house a planned Heritage Museum. There will be live music at Palace Park, which will be filled with demonstrators such as a potter and a basket weaver, a blacksmith people, cooking on an open fire and a grist mill.
There will be a cooking show at the Church of Christ building.
The Auto Jam returns on Market Street.
“People bring in their vehicles that they’ve worked on a lot,” Watson said. “They’re older vehicles. They fix them up and and there are judges to decide on the winners. There will be trophies and prizes handed out. Some of these aren’t not old enough to qualify for antique cars. They just take a little pride in their vehicles.”
Registration is from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Awards will be presented at 1 p.m. All proceeds to the Red Boiling Springs Fire & Rescue.
There is no fee to visit the festival. Because there’s no admission fee, historically accurate crowd estimates were unavailable.
“I’m actually going to be handing out armbands in an attempt to find out many people are here,” Watson said.
Vision 2020 secured a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission, which helps pay for musicians and speakers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.