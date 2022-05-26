Cynthia A. Gammons, who had applied for Macon County Schools director of schools, has filed a lawsuit against the school board and is asking for a jury trial based on her assertions that the board violated the law in the process of selecting Rick Duffer for the position.
Gammons also filed a restraining order in Chancery Court to prevent the board from entering into a signed contract with Duffer, whom the board voted to hire as director of schools on April 22. According to the lawsuit, “the Board continues to call special meetings in an attempt to hurriedly get the contract signed with the Board’s proposed candidate, which obviously makes it more difficult to have the vote set aside.”
The restraining order prevents a signed contract between Duffer and the school system pending a hearing on the allegations.
Current Director of Schools Tony Boles is leaving the position at the end of his term this summer.
The suit, which was filed May 10, alleges that the school board “spoke to one candidate directly about applying for the job,” and that “certain board members met privately multiple times regarding the hiring of a Director of Schools, in violation of Tenn. Code Ann. 8-44-101.”
Also, Gammons in the suit alleges that “Board Members convened behind closed doors at Case Transmission on or about March 14, 2022 to discuss Macon County School business. That upon information and believe one of the candidates was provided the interview questions prior to the interview process.
“That Plaintiff would state that upon information and belief, a group text message was sent to members stating that the board needed to get together and vote for one of the local candidates, in violation of Tenn. Code Ann 8-44-101.”
Gammons in the lawsuit says she was the only woman in the field of candidates, had the most qualifications for the position and that “after the initial interview, Plaintiff was not granted a second interview.”
The suit asks for requirement for the defendants “to answer this Complaint within the time prescribed by law, but oath to their answer is expressly waived.”
In addition, Gammons is seeking a jury trial, and that “the Macon County School Board and its members be found guilty of violation Tenn. Code. Ann. 8-44-101,” and that its members “be required to submit to judicial oversight. That the Plaintiff be allowed time to investigate all the violations of Tenn. Code Ann. 8-44-101, that the defendants be adjudged attorney fees and discretionary costs of the Plaintiff, all court costs and discretionary costs of this action. That the Plaintiff be granted such other, further and general relief to which the Plaintiff may be entitled.
Assertions made in a lawsuit only present one side of a story.
