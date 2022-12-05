Tennessee’s former vaccination chief is asking a federal judge to order a public “name clearing” hearing — open to members of the media and with her former bosses at the Department of Health required to attend, newly filed federal court records in an ongoing lawsuit show.

Dr. Michelle Fiscus was fired from her job as medical director of the state’s Vaccine-Preventable Diseases and Immunization Program on July 12, 2021, amid political backlash during the COVID-19 pandemic and over a longstanding policy allowing some children to get vaccinated without parental consent.

Tennessee Lookout is a nonprofit news site covering state government and politics.

