A Lafayette woman was arrested after she allegedly stole tools and then attempted to hide Xanax bars in her mouth.
Then, a Red Boiling Springs man, a Lafayette man and another Lafayette woman were later arrested in connection with the incident as well.
Donna Louann Netherton, 27, faces multiple charges following the incident, which took place last Wednesday, and Jessie Kristian Stewart, 34, Calvin Otis Tankesly, 32, and Brandon Forest Page, 31, were arrested one day later and also face a series of charges.
According to the arrest report, Macon County Sheriff’s Department deputy Josh Meador responded to a burglary in progress at a residence located on Old Highway 52 in Lafayette.
Upon his arrival, Meador spoke to a man who said that he had caught several people attempting to take tools out of his garage, which was located behind his residence. The man said that he saw Netherton moving a large toolbox toward the back of the house, and he said that there was an assortment of tools missing from the toolbox.
The man told Meador that Netherton lived at the residence but was instructed to not be in the garage.
He also saw Stewart at his residence when he arrived, and she entered a vehicle and left when he arrived.
As Meador spoke with Netherton, she gave permission for Det. Jacob McClard to look in her phone. While looking at her most recent text message, there was a message sent to a male subject that said that she would allow him to go into the garage and take whatever he wanted in exchange for prescription medication.
After Netherton was placed in custody, it was discovered that she was attempting to hide narcotics — a bag of seven Xanax bars — in her mouth.
When Meador went to a Hillwood Circle address in an attempt to locate Stewart — due to there being an active warrant for her arrest — Stewart was placed into custody, and Tankesly was inside the house as well.
Tankesly admitted to Meador that a Black and Decker sander that was taken the previous day was in his room, and Tankesly gave consent to search his room.
Upon entering the room, two clear baggies containing cocaine and a clear baggie containing methamphetamine were in plain view.
Officers found another clear baggie of marijuana, 100 Xanax pills, two digital scales, two hypodermic needles that had been used, a glock handgun, a Jennings handgun and $1,183 in cash.
After Tankesly was in the Macon County Jail, Macon County Sheriff’s Department detectives Shane Gregory and Kevin Woodard were advised that Tankesly and two other inmates — including Page and inmate Michael Montoya — were seen on camera snorting a substance off of a piece of paper.
When checking the cell, the detectives located a bag that was tied to Tankesly containing 15.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and the substance also field tested positively for Fentanyl.
In a separate baggie, there were 29.5 pills with GG 249 imprinted on them, which were unofficially identified as Aprazolam, and in another baggie, there was 8.6 grams of a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
Page was arrested after it was learned that he was on the property and inside of the vehicle along with Stewart.
Netherton is charged with simple possession, tampering with or fabricating evidence, burglary, theft of property and criminal conspiracy.
Her bond was set at $30,000, and her court date is slated for Feb. 10.
Both Stewart and Page are charged with burglary, theft of property and criminal trespassing, and Page assumed additional charges for introducing drugs into a county institution, possession of a schedule I substance, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine.
The bond for both Stewart and Page were initially set at $20,000, and Tankesly’s bond was set at $125,000.
Tankesly is charged with the manufacturing of narcotics, theft of property, burglary, criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a schedule VI substance, possession of a schedule II substance, possession of a schedule IV substance, possession of a schedule I substance, introducing drugs into a penal institution, possession of contraband in a penal institution, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine.
Their court date is also slated for Feb. 10.
Montoya was in jail on charges of aggravated child abuse/neglect and assumed the additional charges of introducing drugs into a county institution, possession of a schedule I substance, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine.
