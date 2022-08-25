Rescue training

Four Macon County Rescue Squad members attended a Lost Person Behavior course Aug. 6-7 in Springfield. Pictured, from left, are Heather Smith, Alanna White, instructor Jeff Wadley, Melissa Chandler and Cindy Glidwell.

 Submitted

Four members of the Macon County Rescue Squad traveled to Springfield Aug. 6-7 to participate in a Lost Person Behavior course.

The course was taught by Jeff Wadley, a 40-year veteran of search and rescue and a member of Backcountry Search & Rescue in the Smoky Mountains.

— Submitted

