Four members of the Macon County Rescue Squad traveled to Springfield Aug. 6-7 to participate in a Lost Person Behavior course.
The course was taught by Jeff Wadley, a 40-year veteran of search and rescue and a member of Backcountry Search & Rescue in the Smoky Mountains.
Over the two-day course, MCRS members, along with other Tennessee SAR responders, were taught how to calculate possible search areas of lost or missing persons and aircraft. Detailed behavioral profiles were also studied to gain insight into what drives the basic behaviors of lost persons.
MCRS Executive Officer Cindy Glidwell, who is a certified SARTECH III with National Association of Search & Rescue, shares that the knowledge gained from this class will aide in pinpointing the most likely areas to begin a search.
The Macon County Rescue Squad is an all-volunteer organization with specialized training in a multitude of areas including vehicle extrication, rope rescue, swift water rescue, ground search and many other areas.
