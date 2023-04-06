After 24 years of being owned by Butch and Sheila Ferris, Lafayette Hometown Foods changed hands on Friday.
The grocery story will remain a family business under the new ownership of Ashley and Justin Dyer.
“I think this is the best solution for all of us,” Sheila Ferris said. “For them to come in as a family and want to keep it the same for the employees, and to treat the employees the way they deserve to be treated, I think it’s a wonderful solution.”
The Dyers’ two daughters, Ashtin, 13, and Ellie, 11, will also be helping at the store after school and during the summers.
“I have two young girls, and nothing warms my heart more than thinking about them being raised in this grocery store and learning responsibility in this grocery store,” Justin Dyer said. “Me and my wife are going on this adventure together to try and figure out the grocery-store business.”
Ashley Dyer believes that everybody should work with the public at some point in their lives and that the experience will teach her daughters about work ethic.
“They’ll learn work ethic and to always be kind to others, even if someone is being less than nice to them,” Ashley Dyer said. “Work-ethic wise, they’ll learn to not put something on somebody else that they wouldn’t do themselves. I think it’s very important they learn to take the initiative to see things and do things that they know need to be done.”
Butch and Sheila Ferris have helped the Dyers with the transition.
“They’ve been amazing, and their daughter, Danielle, is going to stay around for a while as well,” Ashley Dyer said. “They will come in and help us whenever we need them to.”
Justin worked at the store from ages 16-18 and said that he and his wife are planning on following the same business model that’s worked for the Ferris family.
“I’m still a little bit in shock even though this process has been going on for a long time,” Justin Dyer said. “I feel honored that Butch and Sheila gave us the opportunity and believed that we can carry on what they’ve made so successful for so many years.”
There may be some minor changes, but nothing major will be changed in the way that the store operates.
“Seeing Butch and Sheila always having this family feel, I’ve just always said that I’d love to own it,” Justin Dyer said. “One day, I got up enough courage to come in here and ask the big question. It all transpired from there.”
For Sheila Ferris, selling Lafayette Hometown Foods after running the store for 24 years has been a surreal experience.
“It’s been a wonderful experience, and of course, there have been challenges,” Ferris said. “It’s strengthened our character and taught us a lot of life lessons. It’s taught us how to prioritize the things that are important in life.”
Before the Ferrises bought Lafayette Hometown Foods in 1999, the store was originally built in 1959. Since then, it’s operated under several different names, and an extension has been added.
“When we bought it, it was Lafayette Value Plus, and we ended up having to change the name because of some franchise issues to Lafayette Hometown Foods,” Ferris said.
Thus far, Ferris said that the reaction to the new ownership has been positive.
“I think everybody’s excited and happy,” Ferris said. “We’ve had very positive feedback.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.