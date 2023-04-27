On the night of April 19, a mostly unclothed 31-year-old male was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication, indecent exposure, and attempted burglary after endeavoring to break into the Red Boiling Springs City Hall and Police Department.
According to police, the subject, who is a resident of Red Boiling Springs, jogged up to the building wearing only a pair of socks and began punching and kicking at the glass doors in what appeared to be an attempt to gain access.
Red Boiling Springs police officer Zach Culbertson arrested the 31-year-old man on a public intoxication charge and took him into custody. The charges of indecent exposure and attempted burglary were later added by Red Boiling Springs Police Chief James Killmon.
“My officer arrested him for public indecency,” said Killmon. “The general consensus was that he wasn’t naked, that he had pants or boxers of some sort on. But when we reviewed the camera, I was like, ‘Yep, he’s naked. You’ve got to be kidding me.’ You know you can’t make this stuff up.”
According to the police department, the perpetrator has a previous arrest record.
“He lives about four doors up from (the police station),” said Killmon. “On top of his substance abuse, I think he may be experiencing some mental issues. He came up one day a few months ago and was praising me, and the next day, he came in and wanted to fight. He is so up and down.
“He was actually arrested that same week. He was walking up the main road and assaulted one of my officers. He punched the officer in his car.”
The subject is currently being housed at the Macon County Jail, where he was being held pending bond.
