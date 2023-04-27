On the night of April 19, a mostly unclothed 31-year-old male was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication, indecent exposure, and attempted burglary after endeavoring to break into the Red Boiling Springs City Hall and Police Department.

According to police, the subject, who is a resident of Red Boiling Springs, jogged up to the building wearing only a pair of socks and began punching and kicking at the glass doors in what appeared to be an attempt to gain access.

