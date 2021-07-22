Lafayette’s Cindy Gammons took over the reins as District 6780 Rotary Governor on July 1 for the 2021-2022 year.
This district consists of 64 clubs from East Tennessee to Middle Tennessee.
Gammons has been a member of the Lafayette Rotary Club since 2000, serving as president in 2011-12.
She has served on numerous committees over the years.
Gammons is a graduate of the District Leadership Academy and has worked at the district level for the past eight years, serving as an assistant governor for three years and assistant governor coordinator for two years. Additionally, she has been on the district conference planning committee and currently serves on the governor’s committee and is a trainer for the Rotary Leadership Institute.
Gammons is also serving on the Zone 30 and Zone 31 Rotary Conference Team, gearing up for Pathways to the Future in Chattanooga (which spans from Sept. 28 through Oct. 1).
Cindy is a PHF+3 and a member of the Bequest Society Level 1.
A graduate of Middle Tennessee University, Cindy received her bachelor of arts degree in the area of instrumental music, certified from Kindergarten through 12th grade. She was the band director and choral director at Macon County High School for nine years. During that time, she received her master’s degree and educational specialist degree from Tennessee Tech University in the area of school administration.
She was an elementary-school principal for one year and then served as the principal of Macon County High School for seven years. For the past 17 years, Gammons has served as the federal programs director of Macon County, where she oversees the entire Title program as well as several other federal grants.
Gammons’ pride and joy is her family. She has three children and six grandchildren, all boys.
Her daughter, Meaghan, serves as a probation officer. She has a 3-year-old step-son and a son who just turned 1 year old. Lauren, her middle daughter, works for the Macon County Sheriff’s Department and has twin boys that are 6 years old, a 4-year-old son and a 20-month old son.
Gammons also has a son, Jon, who attends Tennessee Tech University and just finished his freshman year of college. He is studying to be a teacher and hopes to coach football.
In her spare time, Gammons is an avid sports enthusiast. Football is her passion, and she is a huge University of Tennessee and Tennessee Titans fan.
She has also been an avid runner for the past 20-plus years and has run in more than 14 half marathons in Nashville, Murfreesboro, Hendersonville and Cincinnati, Ohio.
Since taking over as District Governor on July 1, Cindy has visited eight of her 64 clubs.
“This job is such a blessing to me,” Gammons said. “I love visiting all of the clubs, meeting everyone and seeing what their clubs are doing. I have the opportunity to work with 31 district governors in zones 30 and 31 that are like family to me. I am helping clubs, and it is also giving me the chance to see parts of Tennessee I have never seen. I get to be a part of the Changemaker Rotarians serving to change lives.”
Lafayette Rotary Club President Greg Traylor added, “I cannot say enough about how proud our club is to have Cindy as our first district governor. It is an honor for our club to be represented at the district level in such a significant and meaningful way. A stellar leader, we know she will faithfully guide not only our club, but also the other 3,000-plus Rotarians in our district, in our shared mission of serving to change lives. We celebrate her and are excited to see the lasting impact she will have on our district.”
Rotary is a service organization comprised of business leaders and individuals who share the motto “service above self.”
Locally, Lafayette Rotary sponsors the Macon County High School and Macon County Junior High Interact clubs. It also helped facilitate the Macon County Soccer League and the local Boy Scout troop.
Some of the club’s major projects are Makin’ Macon Fit, the Macon County High School career day, Winding Stairs work days, and the Dictionary Project, which provides a dictionary to all third-graders in Macon County. This year, the club donated water stations to Macon County High School and Macon County Junior High.
— Submitted
