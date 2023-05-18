The Macon County Commission elected Derrick Gann as the new judicial commissioner at its meeting on Monday night at the Macon County Courthouse.
With the resignation of judicial commissioner William Wallace, county commissioners voted almost unanimously (with only one abstention) for Gann to fill the vacated position.
“William Wallace resigned,” said Macon County Mayor Steve Jones. “He did a good job (as a judicial commissioner). He did it for about a year and a half. He just decided it was too much.
“There is a lot of getting up in the middle of the night and coming in. If you don’t live here in town, and you’re having to get up at night and come in, it’s a hard job.”
According to Jones, the main responsibility of a judicial commissioner is to issue arrest and search warrants, as law-enforcement officers are prohibited from writing the warrants themselves.
“Judicial commissioners write the warrants,” said Jones. “Any time they pick someone up and bring them to jail, they have to call (a judicial commissioner) in to write the warrants. The officers cannot write the them.”
Gann, who is already familiar with the job, has been in law enforcement for more than 10 years.
“I’ve done this since about 2010,” said Gann. “The only reason I quit was because I got into law enforcement for 10 years or so. Then, I got out of that and started my own business. This is just another opportunity to get back into it.”
Macon County commissioner Dan Hill added, “It’s rough. You need to have some type of law enforcement background for this job. I did it for two months, and now, I’m working over in the courts, where it’s much more stable. I’m not having to get up at 2 o’clock in the morning anymore and then being called at 3 to go back in again.”
With Gann’s experience, he will be one of two judicial commissioners serving Macon County.
