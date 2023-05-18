Commission meeting photo

At its meeting on Monday night, the Macon County Commission overwhelmingly voted for Derrick Gann, pictured, to fill the judicial commissioner position that was vacated by William Wallace. With a background in law enforcement, Gann will be one of two people serving in that role.

The Macon County Commission elected Derrick Gann as the new judicial commissioner at its meeting on Monday night at the Macon County Courthouse.

With the resignation of judicial commissioner William Wallace, county commissioners voted almost unanimously (with only one abstention) for Gann to fill the vacated position.

