Red Boiling Springs Police Chief Jeff Gentry submitted his resignation from his position on Feb. 25.
Gentry, who had been police chief in the town for approximately three-and-a-half years, lives in Clay County and left the job because he is running for sheriff there.
Mayor Kenneth Hollis appointed assistant chief J.B. Killmon to the role of police chief on an interim basis. Kilmon could also be the top option to have the job on a long-term basis as well.
“He’s the interim chief right now,” Hollis told the Macon County Times. “He has an interest in having the job on a permanent basis. He has been here with us as assistant chief for about two years.”
If Killmon takes the police chief position on a long-term basis, the department apparently will operate for the time being with no assistant chief. The city has three officers currently, in addition to Kilmon, and is looking to hire another full-time patrol officer.
Hollis indicated that there are no plans to promote anyone in the department to the role of assistant chief at the present time.
