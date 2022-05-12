“Reservations, especially during rush hours, at Gentry’s Steakhouse, are now being taken,” Owner Michael Scott Gentry said, as the crowd began to become standing room only for, those waiting in line, at the newly established steakhouse, to eat from a gourmet chef, available in Macon County.
Although Lafayette’s dining, in-house option, has rarely seemed to call for the need for a dinner reservation to be made, that is now showing signs of change.
Around 5:30 p.m., the waiting line at the new steakhouse, at the end of Verizon Wireless shopping mall, formed quickly, on Tuesday, April 29, three days after their grand opening. “Business has been booming,” the singer/songwriter and steakhouse owner Michael Scott said.
“The food was cooked in a decent amount of time, which tasted delicious,” one patron said about the new establishment.
“The waitresses are friendly, and very hospitable, bringing entire new glasses for re-fills very promptly,” another said.
There is a weather-permitting, open-window bar section, that serves bottled beer, which is glass-walled to the dining in guests.
Gentry’s Steakhouse opens at 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, closing at 10 p.m. each night. Closing is at 9 p.m. on Sunday night.
“We make our own ranch dressing,” waitress Amber Dalton said. “And it is really good.”
Michael Gentry said he would like to say a big thank you to his partner, Lindsay Bennett, and his father, Robert Earl Gentry, his brother, Randy and his wife, Lisa Gentry, Lindsay’s parents, Jason and Tammie McClard, Jamie Ethridge and David Russell.
“We’re planning live music in the future, so everyone come out and see us,” Gentry said.
