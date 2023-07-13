Submitted
Citizens Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Chad Gilbert of Cookeville as a new director of the bank.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Submitted
Citizens Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Chad Gilbert of Cookeville as a new director of the bank.
Gilbert is in the construction, development, and real estate business as a founding member of Putnam Contracting Services, Putnam Properties, and Front Street Partners.
“Our newest board member embodies the spirit of our communities and brings talent, expertise, and energy to the table,”said Citizens Bank CEO Pete Williston. “ We are very fortunate to have him by
our side as we continue to strengthen our local communities in Tennessee.”
A 1998 graduate of Tennessee Tech University in civil and environmental engineering, Gilbert has served Putnam County as a member of the Cookeville City Council, Cookeville Chamber of Commerce, and Cookeville Planning Commission.
Gilbert and his wife, Anna, have three children — Riley, Ali Jane and Cooper.
“Community involvement is important to me, and that is what brought me to Citizens Bank,” Gilbert said. “I see a vital role that community banks play in our area and am happy to bring my expertise to further Citizens Bank’s success.”
Citizens Bank operates in Putnam and Overton counties as American Bank & Trust.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.