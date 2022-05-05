Girl Scouts celebrate Earth Day

Girl Scout Troop #2957 gathered at the Red Boiling Springs City Park on April 22 to plant a tree in honor of Earth Day.
Led by troop leaders Rachel Davis and Krista York, the group prepared the ground and then installed a flowering dogwood tree, which adds a little more depth to the already beautiful landscape of the park.
“Everything Girl Scouts do builds their curiosity, kindness and can-do spirit,” troop mother Charlene Comstock said before the tree planting, “and as they earn badges, help out in their community, and deepen their friendships, these girls also have a blast along the way. It’s what Girl Scouting is all about, and this troop is seeking more girls to join.”
Being an active member of Girl Scouts is designed to nurture productive growth in the developing mind of young females, which is more than simply selling those delicious cookies. For example, from the cookie sales, each child can gain the confidence and skills to pitch the first investor in their small business, thus getting a small glimpse into adult skills of operating their own business in the future. The skills learned from fellowshipping with the troop can bring a higher level to their self-image.
It’s more than simply learning how to safely navigate a rocky trail. Through that hike, the girls learn to problem solve, take a closer look at the world around them and work together for the common good of their neighbor.
Children in grades K-12 that are interested in joining the troop can contact Rachel at 615-670-1215 or Krista at 615-670-6357. The membership fee is $35, and financial aid is available for qualified applicants. Girl Scouts also learn about first aid, properly extinguishing a fire, cooking skills and more.
