NASHVILLE — Secretary of State Tre Hargett cautions Tennesseans to be wary of scams as they prepare to make end-of-the-year and holiday-season charitable contributions.

“During the holidays and at the beginning of a new year, many Tennesseans make donations to the charitable causes they support,” said Hargett. “I encourage everyone to be diligent to make sure a charitable organization is legitimate before writing a check or donating online and we have resources that can help.”

Submitted to the Times

