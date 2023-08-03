Justified Riders Club has a clubhouse in Macon County.
However, it isn’t your typical biker club.
Lloyd Schroeter isn’t only the club president ... he’s the club pastor as well.
“We started the club about 10 years ago,” said Schroeter “Our mission statement includes bringing unity to the clubs around us. We also try to do what church was originally designed to do. Those that have help those that have not. It seems that many churches today have gotten away from that.
“We also wanted to bring God to groups of bikers and people that normally were not used to being around God. We started out having church twice a month down at the Smith County house. I have an associate pastor. He now does the first and third Sundays at the Smith County house, and I do the second and fourth Sundays at the house in Macon County.”
They club also broadcasts its services.
“We also stream on YouTube live,” Schroeter said. “Sometimes, there will be 60 people watching, sometimes 300. It varies.
“Many times since my ordination, I will have someone come up to me and say something like, ‘You said something last Sunday morning that really helped me get through the week.’ That means everything to me.”
Justified Riding Club is founded on the principles of G.F.W.C., which stands for God, family, work and club. The club has a goal of putting God first in decisions and personal life.
It started out with just six members. Today, there are approximately 70.
“We have three clubhouses,” Schroeter said. “We have one in Putnam County, one in Jackson, which is the Smith County house, and one here in Macon County, which is our Trousdale County house.
“We keep no proceeds from our fundraisers, except maybe once every three years or so when we do something specific for raising money for repairs to a house or it’s upkeep. Everything else goes 100% back into the community. Our members pay dues. We use those dues to pay bills, such as electricity, insurance and things like that.”
Justified Riders Club does a few runs a year for a variety of reasons.
“We don’t just hand out money,” Schroeter said. “We do vet people to make sure that the money goes to people that truly need and deserve it. We raise money for disabled kids, do scholarships for high-school graduates, and other things.”
The club also helps out with Christmas gifts for kids.
“We will get names off the angel tree at Walmart,” Schroeter said. “Last year, I think we got 37 names off the tree. It was a blast to see 60 or 70 bikers dressed in leather out spending all that money on kids. It’s pretty cool to be able to help with that.
“We donate and dedicate our time to the communities. For the most part, people have been very accepting of our members. We haven’t had anything bad said about our club as far as I know.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.