In Deric McClard’s honors English class, seventh and eighth-grade students at Macon County Junior High School wrote more than just essays.
Together, they wrote a book.
“We’ve been working on writing, among other things,” McClard said. “I discovered early on that we had strong writers, so I got in touch with C.L. Gammon, who is a local writer that has his own publishing company, to see if he would be interested in publishing a collection of short stories.”
The publisher was interested, and “Not What it Seems and Other Stories” was released on April 23.
“It’s a collection of short stories,” McClard said. “Each student had the opportunity to choose his or her own topic, and there’s a wide variety (of stories) there. These are seventh and eighth-grade students, so many of the stories are very dark. They’re about solving murders. One gives the back story for Bigfoot. There’s one that’s set during the World War II with the USS Indianapolis.”
Published by Deep Read Press, the book has sold between 50 and 75 copies since releasing last week.
“They were really good stories,” Gammon said. “I can’t get over the fact that these seventh and eighth-graders wrote such good stories.”
The journey to publication began with story proposals.
“I asked them to think of an idea for a story, and then, we had a one-on-one session about those ideas,” McClard said. “The students wrote a first draft, and we did some peer review where the students would read each individual story and give some feedback. The student would make revisions, and then, the student and I would do another one-on-one session.”
The project was worked on during class, and it turned McClard’s room into a writing workshop.
“It was very much a workshop atmosphere,” McClard said. “I had some students writing, some students reading, some students having meetings (with each other), some sharing feedback and making suggestions or corrections.”
McClard’s students went through a typical publishing process, and when all was said and done, 18 writers and two cover artists had produced something that was entirely their own.
“Sometimes, we underestimate kids, and these kids show anybody that reads this book that they shouldn’t be underestimated,” Gammon said. “It was really great to see them develop their stories.”
The students were able to get their own copies of their book during class on Monday.
“Their creativity, their hard work, and their ability to collaborate with each other, make a teacher like me proud,” McClard said. “Being able to work through the whole process — starting with an idea, developing an initial draft, revising that draft and then bringing it through to the publishing phase and and completion — has been a lot of hard work. It’s taken a lot of time, but it’s been an awesome experience.”
