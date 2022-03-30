The GOP primary for sheriff in Macon County pits two former Macon County deputies now working outside the sheriff’s office.
The winner will face the incumbent, Sheriff Mark Gammons.
Republican Joey Wilburn, now an officer in Red Boiling Springs, is facing Pam Whitlow, who works as a hospital security officer and who sports a six-year background as a Macon County deputy and more than two years as a corrections officer.
As the May 3 primary looms, both candidates expressed concern about the drug problem facing Macon Countians, particularly the prevalence of fentanyl.
“They’re mixing it in by pressing it in with pills. They’re putting it in all kinds of things to get people hooked,” said Wilburn, who has more than 15 years in law enforcement experience.
Wilburn wants to lean more on education programs in the schools and recovery programs for those caught up in additions to fentanyl, heroin and meth, along with other drugs.
“That is what is lacking right now. There is little or no recovery program,” he said. “My overall mission … is to introduce a recovery-oriented jail, get them on a road to recovery.”
He pointed to several outside nonprofits as assets to fight addiction — Roman’s 8:28 Ministry and WayMakers Counseling Center, both in Macon County. He also expressed interest in participating in Transition from Jail to Community, a program Davidson County utilizes.
Whitlow said she also knows how the drug problem affects the community.
“I want to fight drugs and get them out of the schools,” she said.
Whitlow cited the county’s experience with lawsuits in the past and said she wants to help ensure those can be avoided if she is elected.
“I would try my best to follow Tennessee laws and the Constitution in order not to have lawsuits,” she said. “Those are a big thing for the county.”
Whitlow said she was the only female deputy in the department during her time there, which was capped by her dismissal and her filing a lawsuit against the county.
Whitlow said she settled her suit with the county before it went to court. Gammons and Wilburn, along with Macon County, were among defendants in the lawsuit, which alleged her civil rights were violated via sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.
She said she is hopeful her gender won’t be a factor in the race for an office historically headed by men.
“One gentlemen has said to me personally, ‘It’s going to be hard because you’re a woman,’ ” she said. “I’m not taking it as an offense. I’m just taking it as a chance to be sheriff and to prove I can do a good job.”
Whitlow said she has heard only one comment directly made to her about gender being a factor in the race, but she added that she’s been told indirectly about such comments from others.
She said she wants to eliminate what she described as instances of favoritism displayed toward some and foster more cooperation between law enforcement agencies.
“I want us all to work together, and I didn’t see that when I worked there,” she said.
For now, both are campaigning in the final several weeks before the May 3 primary.
“I spend my time when I’m not working going door to door to meet as many people as I can, spreading the message to do what I can to help the county,” Wilburn said.
Whitlow said she “welcomes the challenge” of being the first woman sheriff.
“I encourage people that just because I’m female, I’m still qualified to be sheriff,” Whitlow said.
