Gov. Bill Lee has signed into law Senate Bill 2342 by Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, which establishes a length of service award program for volunteer firefighters, emergency medical services providers and ambulance drivers.

The bill authorizes the state treasurer to award grants to eligible employers that match employee contributions. Each grant would be a one-to-one match of the employer’s contributions, with a maximum of $200 per participating volunteer and a maximum of 25 volunteers or $5,000 per employer.

