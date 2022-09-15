The city of Lafayette is again seeking a Blue Cross-Blue Shield grant to build a concrete walking track around the pond at Winding Stairs Park.
The city of Lafayette is again seeking a Blue Cross-Blue Shield grant to build a concrete walking track around the pond at Winding Stairs Park.
Mayor Jerry Wilmore said the city has tried to get the grant in years past but was unsuccessful.
This year, with plans in place for a new Macon County Health Department adjacent to the pond area at the park as well as a new Administration Building in the works could help secure the funding.
“Now that the new health department and administrative offices are going in, we might have a better shot at it,” he said. “We just had to get estimates on how much it would cost. The total of the grant is $700,000 to $800,000. It won’t take anything like that to do this” project.
The pond, which has undergone maintenance for a leak at the dam area, has begun to fill back up. It is about half full now and is expected, if rains are normal amounts, to be close to full or full by next spring.
Fish were removed from the pond and taken to Sullivan’s Pond, but many of those, Wilmore said, probably have been caught by fishermen.
The Winding Stairs pond will be restocked.
Vandalism at public restrooms at city park properties led to changing the hours those facilities are available.
The restrooms at both city parks will be closed at dark instead of the normal 10 p.m. closing.
“We’ve had so much vandalism in both of them, and we just decided if that’s the best people can do — and I hate it for the older folks who want to go after dark, but that’s when most of the vandalism takes place,” Wilmore said.
(0) comments
