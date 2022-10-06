Higher road construction costs and the increased use of electric and fuel efficient vehicles will take an increasing bite out of revenues needed to keep Tennessee’s public road and bridges repaired and replaced, a government advisory group told lawmakers Wednesday.

By 2040, 10% of all vehicles on Tennessee’s roadways are projected to be electric. Those drivers won’t be paying the state’s gas tax, which has traditionally provided the bulk of funding for state and local road repair and construction projects.

